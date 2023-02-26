Liverpool's season not one for history books, admits Klopp

Arsenal have responded impressively to their defeat at home by champions City with back-to-back wins at Villa and Leicester.

They had a goal by Leandro Trossard ruled out by VAR in the first half but it was the Belgian who played the pass which allowed Brazilian Martinelli to score in the 46th minute.

"I had full faith the players could do it," manager Mikel Arteta said of his team's response.

"I think defensively today we were incredible because we restricted Leicester to one shot on target in the whole game at home and that's a difficult thing to do."

Arsenal, bidding for a first title since 2004, have 57 points from 24 games while City have 55 from 25.

Since beating Arsenal, City lost momentum with draws at lowly Nottingham Forest and away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek. But they were back to their ruthless best in the first half at Bournemouth, scoring three times.

Julian Alvarez fired in a rebound when Haaland's deflected shot cannoned off the bar after 15 minutes.

The Norwegian then netted his 27th league goal of the campaign just before the half-hour with a fairly simple finish to overtake Sergio Aguero's tally from the 2014-15 campaign and become City's record scorer in a Premier League season.

Phil Foden effectively sealed the three points on the cusp of halftime, pouncing on an errant pass to make it 3-0 with a rasping finish. Chris Mepham's own goal after the break made it 4-0 with Jefferson Lerma hammering home a volley to earn a late consolation for the hosts who ended the day in the bottom three.