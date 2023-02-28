South Africa

KZN man, with more than R200k electricity debt, bust for 'illegally' reconnecting power

28 February 2023 - 11:04
The alleged 'electricity thieves' - a Pietermaritzburg resident and an electrician.
The alleged 'electricity thieves' - a Pietermaritzburg resident and an electrician.
Image: Msunduzi municiplaity

A Pietermaritzburg resident who allegedly owes the Msunduzi municipality more than R200,000 in unpaid electricity bills is facing arrest after he was allegedly caught trying to illegally reconnect his power.

According to the municipality, the man's electricity supply was disconnected on Monday because of his R230,968 debt.

A second person was allegedly involved, who said the suspect had on numerous occasions asked him to illegally reconnect electricity.

Electricity department officials who are leading the municipality's disconnection campaign said the two men would be “handed over to the nearest police station and a formal arrest will be made”.

The municipality put its “Operation Qoqama-Million” campaign into operation last year in a bid to recoup money from residents, businesses and government departments in arrears for municipal services like electricity.

The team also disconnected electricity at a property in Church Street in the CBD for owing R800,000. 

“The property has had its electricity disconnected before, and the #QoqamaMillion team has visited the property and discovered that an illegal reconnection has been made. A hard disconnection was conducted,” said the municipality.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Bailout of Eskom won’t end power cuts: Splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown

The international experience is that one way to end electricity shortages is to allow competitively-priced privately-funded generation at scale.
Ideas
1 day ago

Load-shedding improves: Now at stage 4, two levels down from last week

Stage 4 load-shedding is being implemented from Sunday morning until further notice.
News
2 days ago

City infrastructure pillage: Cable theft costs Johannesburg power entity R380m in eight months

More than 400 cases of cable theft reported in three months, averaging about five a day.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...