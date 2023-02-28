A Pietermaritzburg resident who allegedly owes the Msunduzi municipality more than R200,000 in unpaid electricity bills is facing arrest after he was allegedly caught trying to illegally reconnect his power.
According to the municipality, the man's electricity supply was disconnected on Monday because of his R230,968 debt.
A second person was allegedly involved, who said the suspect had on numerous occasions asked him to illegally reconnect electricity.
Electricity department officials who are leading the municipality's disconnection campaign said the two men would be “handed over to the nearest police station and a formal arrest will be made”.
The municipality put its “Operation Qoqama-Million” campaign into operation last year in a bid to recoup money from residents, businesses and government departments in arrears for municipal services like electricity.
The team also disconnected electricity at a property in Church Street in the CBD for owing R800,000.
“The property has had its electricity disconnected before, and the #QoqamaMillion team has visited the property and discovered that an illegal reconnection has been made. A hard disconnection was conducted,” said the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN man, with more than R200k electricity debt, bust for 'illegally' reconnecting power
Image: Msunduzi municiplaity
A Pietermaritzburg resident who allegedly owes the Msunduzi municipality more than R200,000 in unpaid electricity bills is facing arrest after he was allegedly caught trying to illegally reconnect his power.
According to the municipality, the man's electricity supply was disconnected on Monday because of his R230,968 debt.
A second person was allegedly involved, who said the suspect had on numerous occasions asked him to illegally reconnect electricity.
Electricity department officials who are leading the municipality's disconnection campaign said the two men would be “handed over to the nearest police station and a formal arrest will be made”.
The municipality put its “Operation Qoqama-Million” campaign into operation last year in a bid to recoup money from residents, businesses and government departments in arrears for municipal services like electricity.
The team also disconnected electricity at a property in Church Street in the CBD for owing R800,000.
“The property has had its electricity disconnected before, and the #QoqamaMillion team has visited the property and discovered that an illegal reconnection has been made. A hard disconnection was conducted,” said the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Bailout of Eskom won’t end power cuts: Splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
Load-shedding improves: Now at stage 4, two levels down from last week
City infrastructure pillage: Cable theft costs Johannesburg power entity R380m in eight months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos