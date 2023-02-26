South Africa

Load-shedding improves: Now at stage 4, two levels down from last week

26 February 2023 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
Stock image
Stock image
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 4 load-shedding is being implemented from Sunday morning until further notice.

This is an improvement from last week's rolling blackouts at stage 6, which Eskom attributed to coal supply shortages as well as the now-frequent breakdowns at power stations.

Eskom had hoped to move the country to stage 4 by Thursday with stage 3 reached by the weekend.

TimesLIVE

