WATCH | Gerhard Ackerman who is accused of operating child sex abuse syndicate takes stand

28 February 2023 - 12:03 By Kayleen Morgan
Kayleen Morgan Multimedia Journalist

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS REFERENCES OF A STRONG SEXUAL NATURE

Gerhard Ackerman, the 52-year-old man accused of running a sex abuse ring, is on the stand at the Johannesburg high court.

On Monday Ackerman revoked his right to remain silent when he made admissions to the court. He took to the stand, where he is giving his version of events.

Ackerman is accused of 738 counts of charges including rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation. 

One of his “clients” was co-accused human rights lawyer Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide while out on bail in 2022.

READ MORE:

Child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman says he trained over 70 boys on how to give sexual massages

One of the boys was 17 or 18. He suggested why don’t we start a business from the flat. I said ‘what business’ and he said the massage business. I ...
News
5 hours ago

Child sex trial hears how Ackerman and Kennedy were caught

This is how Ackerman was baited into handing himself over to the cops
News
4 days ago

Child sex ring trial: Ackerman reprimanded for outburst in court

The Johannesburg high court repremanded Andre Gerhard Ackerman on Thursday for an outburst as a police officer was testifying.
News
4 days ago

Father testifies how alleged child-sex kingpin lured his son

His son was allegedly lured by Gerhard Ackerman to travel to Gauteng with the promise of a life changing job opportunity
News
3 weeks ago
