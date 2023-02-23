South Africa

Child sex ring trial: Ackerman reprimanded for outburst in court

23 February 2023 - 12:52
Andre Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg high court.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The Johannesburg high court reprimanded Andre Gerhard Ackerman on Thursday for an outburst as a police officer was testifying.

Ackerman is accused of a raft of charges including sexually exploiting young boys and distributing child porn. He has pleaded not guilty.

W/O Hendrik du Plessis from the serial and electronic crime investigation unit was on the stand on Thursday.

He testified that a minor from the Free State had arrived in Johannesburg to live with Ackerman, who ran a massage parlour.

The minor alleged he fell asleep on a bed during a massage lesson by Ackerman and woke up to find Ackerman performing oral sex on him.

To this, Ackerman retorted “bulls**t”.

Prosecutor Valencia Dube complained to the judge that Ackerman was interjecting while the witness was testifying.

Judge Ismael Mohamed told Ackerman: “One more outburst like this, then you will sit downstairs and the trial will go on in your absence.”

Mohamed said if Ackerman had anything to say he should lift his hand. Interjections would not be tolerated.

“This is not a shebeen,” the judge said. 

I couldn't afford my rent, that's why I moved: Ackerman denies skipping trial

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman said on Monday he had been ill and had moved out of his home for financial reasons, not to ...
News
3 weeks ago

How alleged child sex-ring kingpin 'ran and fought to resist arrest' after being spotted

The man was 'spotted taking a walk but started running when confronted'. A fight ensued and he was finally caught a kilometre away, said the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman, who failed to appear in court on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago

Court hears how 'sex-ring kingpin' allegedly taught children to perform sexual acts on male clients

Gerhard Ackerman, the co-accused in the case against late advocate Paul Kennedy, allegedly taught children how to perform sexual acts on male clients.
News
4 weeks ago
