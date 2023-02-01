Father testifies how alleged child-sex kingpin lured his son

The father allowed his son to go but a day before the trip he changed his mind, saying he didn’t know who Gerrie was, whether the business was legitimate and if the child knew what he was he was getting himself into.

“The day before he was due to depart I changed my mind completely and said he is not going any more.”

The bus ticket had already been bought by Gerrie, who had sent the proof to the child’s phone.

“I [told him I] do not know this gentleman or anything about his business.”

“For a few days my son didn’t speak to me and after a few weeks he came back to me and [said] he was still in contact with Gerrie without me knowing about it and that he would love to go through with Gerrie and make [a] life for himself.”

This was in 2020 and at the time, the boy was not in school. In a bid to convince his father to let him go, he said he would get Ackerman to call him and confirm the legitimacy of the business.

Ackerman allegedly called the father, who asked about his work and opportunities that were offered to young people.

“Ackerman said he was trying to give young people a life, to help them to become something, to make a living, and he was offering to help them to become masseuses.”

He subsequently asked Ackerman if the business was legit, and that they would only learn to do massages and there would be no touching and no sexual intercourse.

Ackerman allegedly told the father that the business was legit and even advised him to “Google it”, while promising that “there wasn’t any funny business like sexual contact”.

“I said to my son it was his choice. There was another young gentleman that I spoke to as well who was working there [Ackerman's business] and he confirmed that it was a legit business,” testified the father.

After speaking to Ackerman and the other young man on the phone, he was at ease and subsequently allowed his son to go. Ackerman booked the man's son a new bus ticket from Harrismith to Johannesburg.

When in Johannesburg the father called his son, who told him that he was enjoying what he was doing and that he was making a lot of money. He had to ring off as there was another client booked.