South Africa

Four arrests in Westbury as drugs, illegal gun seized by police

09 March 2023 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
Police have seized an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs.
Image: SAPS

Four suspects have been arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs in Westbury, where police have deployed extra boots on the ground in the wake of a spate of gun violence.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said officers raided a flat in the Johannesburg suburb on Wednesday.

Among the items seized were 49 ziplock plastic bags of crystal meth and 34 ziplock bags of dagga.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela reiterated his stance that the officers will ensure those who victimise the community are put behind bars.

“The teams will continue to patrol every street and every passage of Sophiatown until the area is stabilised,” he said.

