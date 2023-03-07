South Africa

Listen to our cries, anguished Westbury residents tell crime imbizo

At least two people killed and 11 injured in six recent incidents

07 March 2023 - 14:14
Police minister Bheki Cele addresses the media outside Sophiatown police station after shooting incidents in Westbury, Johannesburg.
Police minister Bheki Cele addresses the media outside Sophiatown police station after shooting incidents in Westbury, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“Help us please, guys. That’s all I’m asking. Listen to our cries.”

This was the plea from residents during a ministerial crime prevention imbizo at the Westbury recreational hall on Tuesday morning.

The community engagement, led by police minister Bheki Cele, saw residents from in and around the Sophiatown policing area engage with Cele, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and top police brass.

Cele had last week visited the area after a wave of violence in Westbury claimed two lives and left 11 injured. He announced the launch of a “mini programme” to tackle the issues plaguing the gang-ridden area, including a plan to deal with gun violence.

Tuesday’s meeting got off to a heated start when Sophiatown community policing forum chairperson Gus Malgas was shouted down by residents as he made his opening remarks.

Westbury’s curriculum of drugs, gangs and death

Pupils in the violence-racked suburb are selling and using drugs on a ‘massive’ scale, teachers say.
News
2 days ago

Instead, resident after resident approached the podium. Elderly people, schoolchildren and heartbroken parents shared the pain of living among gangs and the community-wide effect of gun violence.

One young woman begged police to “listen to our cries” and help the community regain control over the neighbourhood.

Two pupils from Westbury Secondary School painted a grim picture of life as a young resident.

I am scared. Waking up is like, oh my God, am I going to wake up and be shot? What if today is the last day I see my mother?
School leader Oreeditse Sebe

Matriculant Oreeditse Sebe, the deputy Representative Council of Learners president at the school, said she feared for her life and those of her family.

“I agree with the community that all of us are scared. I am scared. Waking up is like, oh my God, am I going to wake up and be shot? What if today is the last day I see my mother?

“It is not what a teenager should be thinking about. I’m in matric, I’m supposed to be thinking about passing,” she said.

School leader Enrico Fredericks pressed the officials on what type of interventions would be made to improve the situation.

He called for a greater police presence outside the school and a safe platform for young people to report crimes they witnessed at home and at school.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Comprehensive plan needed to rid Westbury of its violent gangs

Measures must include regular drug tests and searches for illegal items, including drugs and weapons.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Police are ‘working on a broader plan’ to tackle violence in Westbury: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says police have a "mini programme" in place and are working on a broader plan to deal with gun violence in Westbury.
News
5 days ago

Bheki Cele and top cop Tebello Mosikili to visit Westbury for intel on combating gang shootings

Police minister Bheki Cele and acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will on Thursday receive an assessment of the recent crime ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low