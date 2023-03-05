Editorial
Comprehensive plan needed to rid Westbury of its violent gangs
The police tend to arrive on the scene after the fact; instead, they must prioritise identifying and arresting the kingpins who control the gangs
05 March 2023 - 00:03 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL
The criminal violence that has paralysed the Johannesburg township of Westbury in the past week should serve as a wake-up call to authorities to redouble their efforts at eradicating gang violence and drug trafficking in the area...
