Opinion

Editorial

Comprehensive plan needed to rid Westbury of its violent gangs

The police tend to arrive on the scene after the fact; instead, they must prioritise identifying and arresting the kingpins who control the gangs

05 March 2023 - 00:03 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

The criminal violence that has paralysed the Johannesburg township of Westbury in the past week should serve as a wake-up call to authorities to redouble their efforts at eradicating gang violence and drug trafficking in the area...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Shirona Patel Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Please don’t hire an engineer to run Eskom Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Eskom turnaround hinges on dismantling ANC patronage networks Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | If Cyril compares himself to Madiba he must prove it now Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Ramaphosa down with a serious case of reshuffleitis as the nation ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests