South Africa

Cape Town police arrest 'wanted' suspect, confiscate drugs

11 March 2023 - 13:54 By TImesLIVE
Police confiscated tik, Mandrax and liquid G after an alleged hostage situation at a Cape Town hotel this week.
Image: SAPS

A “hostage” situation at a Cape Town hotel has led to two arrests on drug charges.

“A 39-year-old male and a 40-year-old female were arrested on Thursday after Cape Town Central Police followed information about an alleged hostage situation,” said SAPS spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

“The members received information that a 28-year-old woman was being held against her will at a hotel, but managed to escape. SAPS was provided with information on her identity and after searching the surrounding area, was located near the hotel.

“Police returned to the hotel after she provided them with information. An unknown woman opened the door of the room where the complainant was allegedly kept against her will. The woman was questioned, after which she voluntarily handed over two packets containing tik.

“With permission to continue searching the room, members found 1011 tablets, believed to be Mandrax, and liquid G, which is allegedly used as a date-rape drug. These will be sent for forensic testing.

“Further intelligence was received on the whereabouts of the male accomplice. Members traced his location to another Cape Town hotel and made their way there, arresting the male. Further information linked this suspect to numerous other contact crimes in Gauteng,” Van Wyk said.

Both suspects will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

