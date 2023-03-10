South Africa

Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks

10 March 2023 - 12:40
A suspected Transnet fuel theft kingpin was arrested in Pretoria in October 2022. Fuel worth an estimated R102m has been stolen in the past year, say the Hawks. File photo.
Image: SAPS

Almost 8.5-million litres of fuel valued at about R102m were stolen from transnational Transnet pipes in the past year.

The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, or Hawks), Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said this led to the arrest of 49 suspects in the third quarter.

“This brings the total number of arrests to 210 suspects since December 2019 when the crime was classified as a matter requiring the attention of the DPCI,” he said.

Lebeya said they have secured the convictions of 10 accused.

He provided an update on Friday, outlining and taking stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter.

The DPCI arrested at least 803 suspects who were successfully secured before courts across the country in the third quarter.

Tanker found siphoning fuel from Transnet pipeline forfeited to the state

A fuel tanker found at a crime scene must be forfeited to the state, the Pietermaritzburg high court has ruled.
News
1 week ago

Lebeya said 229 accused people were convicted and sentenced, and of these 12 are sharing 17 life term imprisonment sentences. 

“These arrests maintain the number of accused people on court rolls to more than 11,673. A total of 1,936 cases that are under investigation have reached a decision stage and the teams from the DPCI and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are assessing them,” he said.

In his update, Lebeya highlighted only 32 cases which represent 3% of the 1,032 successes.

Highlighting cases involving fuel theft, Lebeya said alleged kingpin Fana Nimrod Malambe, a Mozambican national, Mauro Aurelia Langa and Solly Khoza were arrested on October 16 and 19 2022 for their alleged involvement in a syndicate linked to fuel theft from transnational pipelines and damage to essential infrastructure in Vrede, Free State.

He said the arrests were made when the suspects were delivering the stolen cargo in Kromdraai, Witbank.

“A tanker with fuel which was involved in the incident and five luxury vehicles — a Jeep V8 SUV, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, Jeep SRT 8, Mercedes-Benz Viano minibus and Toyota Land Cruiser —  were seized.”

The four are expected to appear in court again on April 14.

Regarding drug-related cases, Lebeya said four clandestine narcotics laboratories were dismantled in the third quarter and 10 suspects arrested 

He said drugs including mandrax, cocaine, tik and dagga, potentially worth more than R23.5m, were seized.

TimesLIVE

