Attorney Daniel Jacobs, who represented a smartly dressed Saddiq, said though the courthouse was affected by power cuts his client was ready to proceed with the bail application.
“We have submitted documents that will allow us to proceed. We have given the investigating officer my client’s asylum visa. We have a witness here, who lives with Mr Saddiq, who can testify in his bail hearing.”
The court, however, said power cuts, which have affected the courthouse since Thursday, meant the matter had to be postponed.
Saddiq was remanded into custody until Friday, when his bail hearing will begin.
TimesLIVE established from the court the cause of the blackouts.
A woman, who asked not to be named, and whose husband is in custody and was to make his first court appearance on Friday, said his case too had been postponed again.
“It was postponed on Friday because of the power cuts. Today there were more power cuts. They heard it [the case] for a little bit today, but then they said they had to postpone it again. I am hoping that when we come back on Wednesday the lights will be on and my husband can come home.”
Courthouse power cuts delay alleged Joburg business hijacker’s bail bid
Lack of power at Alexandra Magistrate's Court have meant Hafiz Saddiq's attempt for his freedom will now only be heard on Friday
Image: File/Phathu Luvhengo
Nearly three days of power cuts at the Alexandra magistrate’s court have forced the bail application of Pakistani national Hafiz Saddiq to be postponed.
Saddiq was arrested on March 3 for allegedly being behind a plot to murder national crime intelligence agent and private investigator Reshad Ismail.
The Sunday Times revealed that Ismail and officers from crime intelligence and the Gauteng provincial organised crime unit had been investigating Saddiq for six months for fraud and extortion.
Man arrested after hijacking of business with fake court documents
Saddiq is accused of stealing the credentials of unsuspecting lawyers to launch urgent applications in the Johannesburg high court through the online case filing system.
The system allows lawyers registered on the system to file court applications electronically.
Saddiq’s applications have seen him presenting allegedly forged sales agreements to the court, which he claims have been reneged on by the owners. He then reportedly requested the court to issue an order to grant him control of the business.
He is being investigated for seizing at least four businesses, including that of Reshma Traders, owners of Deshai Bazaar, whose company he took over on February 23.
The business was taken over despite Saddiq filing documents in his application, which were riddled with spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and contained allegedly forged commissioner of oaths stamps and illegible Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission documents.
The order was overturned last week by the Johannesburg high court.
Attorney Daniel Jacobs, who represented a smartly dressed Saddiq, said though the courthouse was affected by power cuts his client was ready to proceed with the bail application.
“We have submitted documents that will allow us to proceed. We have given the investigating officer my client’s asylum visa. We have a witness here, who lives with Mr Saddiq, who can testify in his bail hearing.”
The court, however, said power cuts, which have affected the courthouse since Thursday, meant the matter had to be postponed.
Saddiq was remanded into custody until Friday, when his bail hearing will begin.
TimesLIVE established from the court the cause of the blackouts.
A woman, who asked not to be named, and whose husband is in custody and was to make his first court appearance on Friday, said his case too had been postponed again.
“It was postponed on Friday because of the power cuts. Today there were more power cuts. They heard it [the case] for a little bit today, but then they said they had to postpone it again. I am hoping that when we come back on Wednesday the lights will be on and my husband can come home.”
