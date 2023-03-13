Phaahla visited the Thelle Mogoerane hospital to monitor access to services this morning.
Military deployed to Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Vosloorus after disruptions
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The military has been deployed to the Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Vosloorus on Monday as public service workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) continued with their strike.
Thelle Mogoerane Provincial Tertiary Hospital CEO Dr Michael Malaka said the facility was severely affected last week.
“All our outpatient departments were closed, the entire therapeutic section was closed and, unfortunately, the theatre had to close because we had no staff. Maternity was also closed. We were worried mainly about staff in accidents and emergency, in ICU, in high care and in our natal ward, where we would run the ward with one or two nurses at a time,” he said.
Malaka said there were instances where nurses had to work day and night without being able to hand over to anybody.
“That's how serious the situation was last week,” he said.
This week health minister Joe Phaahla is continuing with site visits and assessment of the provision of essential health services in some of the most affected districts and health facilities around the country.
Phaahla visited the Thelle Mogoerane hospital to monitor access to services this morning.
Speaking on eNCA, Phaahla said they have been concerned with inactivity at the hospital.
“That the hospital has not been able to provide services, this is a big hospital of 800 beds, so it was key we do everything to make sure it starts to be functional and it was clear the main issue is that of fear,” he said.
Phaahla said a number of staff want to come back but cannot due to intimidation.
“I was here on Saturday and the place was littered with stones and debris of tyres. That's a very intimidating atmosphere. That is why together with the MEC we discussed with the police and metro that we need to improve visible security so the staff members who want to come to work feel safe to come to work,” said Phaahla.
Nehawu said it is forging ahead with the strike.
In response to the military being stationed at the hospital, Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said: “We are yet to get reports about what is transpiring, but we have noted there is a deployment of soldiers. We do not know what they have been deployed to do. We are going to find out what this means and we will take it from there.”
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it deployed military healthcare practitioners from the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) after a request for assistance by the department of health (DOH).
It said the military healthcare practitioners were deployed on Wednesday to hospitals as determined by the DOH and would remain deployed as may be required.
“The National Disaster Management Act of 2002 provides for the deployment of SANDF personnel to a National Organ of State for the rendering of emergency services,” said SANDF spokesperson, Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa.
