South Africa

Two-month old baby kidnapped during suspected house robbery in Durban

13 March 2023 - 09:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
It is reported armed suspects entered a home in Chatsworth, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene. File photo.
It is reported armed suspects entered a home in Chatsworth, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene. File photo.
Image: 123rf

A two-month-old baby was kidnapped by armed suspects who robbed his family at their home in Welbedacht West in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Saturday. 

Police issued an appeal for assistance to help find the infant on Sunday. 

"Chatsworth police are appealing with community members to assist in the search for a two-month-old boy kidnapped from his home in Welbedacht West on Saturday.

"It is reported armed suspects entered a home, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene," police said.

A photograph of the baby was not released.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Capt Mthembu on 082 567 4188 or call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted by using the MySAPSApp," police said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Limpopo girl, aged 10, kidnapped while walking home from school

Ransom reportedly running into millions of rands has been demanded from her family who own various Thohoyandou businesses
News
2 days ago

Limpopo girl snatched close to home ‘reunited’ with her family: community leader

A Limpopo girl who was snatched near her home in Thoyohandou on Thursday is said to been found and reunited with her family.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa
  2. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  3. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  4. Actress Katlego Danke joins Patrice Motsepe in denying relationship rumours South Africa
  5. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News

Latest Videos

Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing