South Africa

Woman who ordered hit on husband to cash policies sentenced to life

13 March 2023 - 15:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Phumaphi Gwebu.
Phumaphi Gwebu.
Image: NPA Communications.

A 47-year-old woman who paid hitmen R20,000 to kill her husband so she could cash in on insurance policies in 2019 was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High Court on Monday. 

Phumaphi Gloria Gwebu and her husband Sipho Shadrack Dimba, 52 lived together at Msogwaba Trust with their children.  

Gwebu pleaded guilty. 

In her plea explanation, Gwebu stated she took out five insurance policies for Dimba, one of which was to pay R530,000 upon his death.  

“She waited until the policies matured and arranged with the hitmen a few weeks before they killed the deceased,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

On December 12 2019, the hitmen entered the house during the night, as arranged, and murdered Dimba.  

They went straight to the bed where he was sleeping, strangled him with Gwebu present and threw his body into a nearby river before fleeing. 

His body was found two days later. 

“The accused was arrested a year later after one of the killers confessed to the police and implicated her as the mastermind behind the murder.” 

Prosecutor advocate Eugene Mathebula told the court the murder was premeditated, brutal and triggered by greed.  

The court found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Man who took out insurance policies on relatives gets life for two murders

The high court in Mthatha on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his cousin and uncle, on whose lives he had taken ...
News
10 months ago

From R1.71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank account reflected

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu sticks to her story as prosecution tries to nail her
News
1 year ago

PODCAST | When a wife kills: How would the Krebs murder trial play out today?

The façade presented to the world by the Krebs family did not match reality.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa
  2. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  3. Actress Katlego Danke joins Patrice Motsepe in denying relationship rumours South Africa
  4. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  5. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...