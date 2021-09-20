From R1,71 to R120,000 four days later. That’s what ‘killer cop’ Ndlovu’s bank account reflected

R1,71.

That is how much alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu had in her account the day her boyfriend, Maurice Mabasa, was stabbed to death.

But four days later, that amount had ballooned to more than R120,000 in funeral and life policy payouts on which she was listed as the beneficiary.

Ndlovu is accused of killing Mabasa to cash in on his funeral policies. He is one of six people, including Ndlovu’s sister, cousin, niece and nephews, who have died, allegedly so she could pocket the insurance cash. Ndlovu, who was based at the Tembisa South police station, is also accused of plotting the murders of several other relatives, including her mother, sister and her sister’s children.

She was nabbed in March 2018 after a man she allegedly hired to burn her sister and five children alive in their Bushbuckridge home turned to the police, setting the wheels in motion for her to be caught. It was during this undercover operation that Ndlovu was caught on camera, detailing how she wanted the family of six to be burnt alive so she could cash in on insurance policies she had opened in her sister’s name. She could be heard in the video clip saying the children needed to be killed as well so no witnesses were left behind.

On Monday, Ndlovu’s financial status came under the spotlight.

While she had told the court that she was earning about R14,000 or R15,000, based on whether she worked weekends, night shifts or public holidays, the court found that during that month, the salary that was deposited into her account was R7,088.

Prosecutor Riana Williams asked: “This was one hell of a payout for someone who no longer stayed with you.”

She was referring to evidence that her and Mabasa’s relationship was “rocky” in the weeks leading up to his death, with Mabasa at times sleeping in his car to avoid going home.

Ndlovu refuted these claims.