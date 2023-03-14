South Africa

Richards Bay port puts in place 'contingency plans' to ensure safety ahead of national shutdown

14 March 2023
Richards Bay port has urged its customers not to dispatch trucks three days before a planned national shutdown on March 20.
Richards Bay port has urged its clients not to dispatch trucks to the harbour three days before a planned national shutdown on March 20.

In a letter to stakeholders, shared on social media by Umhlathuze councillor Henning de Wet, port manager Capt Dennis Mqadi said the planned shutdown will have an “adverse effect” on traffic, particularly trucks transporting dry minerals to the harbour.

Mqadi said contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of stakeholders and customers.

“Customers are urged not to dispatch trucks three days before the event. All long-distance trucks must have evacuated the port by 6pm on March 19.

“The dispatching of all harbour-bound trucks to the port of Richards Bay must be suspended a day before this event.

“Furthermore, stakeholders and customers must take precautionary measures by activating their business continuity plans,” said Mqadi.

He said the port will endeavour to ensure minimal disruptions to both inland and waterside operations.

Transnet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, however De Wet said the letter was authentic.

Meanwhile, eThekwini municipality DA councillor Mzamo Billy has questioned the city's preparedness for the shutdown in a letter to city manager Musa Mbhele.

Billy asked the city to provide answers in light of EFF leader Julius Malema's threat “to halt the economy”. 

“He is on record saying that his party will make sure that there is no school, no university and no taxis, no bus, and no trains. eThekwini cannot afford any of this.”

Billy asked the city whether it is prepared and ready “to deal with possible violence and looting and is there a plan to protect residents and businesses?”

“Does the city have a plan to prevent possible vandalism of crucial infrastructure, and respond to electrical and water-related breakdowns?”

