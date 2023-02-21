Lifestyle

WATCH | It's raining snakes! Chaos as snakes fall through ceiling

21 February 2023 - 10:21 By Batandwa Malingo

The last thing one wants in these tough economic times is an unwanted guest who has expropriated part of the house without compensation, let alone multiple snakes in the roof. 

This is what some folk were faced with as they found out that not one, but multiple snakes had made their roof their habitat.

In the video, a snake handler can be seen trying to pull a snake from the ceiling. More snakes fall through creating chaos among onlookers.

One of the unwanted guests is then captured and shown the door while others seem to disappear back into their hiding places in the roof. It is not yet confirmed where the incident took place.

Faced with this situation, the question now is: are you moving out or staying? 

