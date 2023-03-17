South Africa

Cape Town to bill EFF R154,200 for removal of 300 shutdown posters

17 March 2023 - 17:33 By TIMESLIVE
The City of Cape Town says the bill for the removal of more than 300 illegal EFF posters from street poles across the city is R154,200 so far. It will be billing the EFF.
The City of Cape Town says the bill for the removal of more than 300 illegal EFF posters from street poles across the city is R154,200 so far. It will be billing the EFF.
Image: Facebook/ JP Smith

Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith on Friday said city officials have removed more than 300 EFF posters advertising the EFF's planned national shutdown protest. 

The posters were mounted on street poles across the city. 

Smith indicated on his social media accounts that the party would be charged for the removal of the posters. 

“With already more than 300 posters removed from across the city, the current bill for which the EFF is R154,200,00.

The outdoor advertising and signage bylaw clearly prohibits the unlawful display of such signage, as erected by the EFF across the metropole. While teams have been tasked with the removal of such unlawful signage, the cost of such removal as indicated within the pricing schedule [is] R514 per poster.

“This cost will be applied without prejudice on to the invoice to the EFF, with any other additional services that may be required due to their proposed shutdown protest or for damages caused to infrastructure or property,” Smith added. 

He called on community members who came across the posters to report them on the city's C3 system. 

“Not in our city. Not in Cape Town,” he said. 

City officials, including mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, on Friday went to court to interdict the EFF's planned shutdown on Monday. 

The EFF is planning to protest against various issues, including load-shedding. They are also demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed that the country will be brought to a standstill by its members on Monday. The EFF warned businesses to close or risk being looted.

The party attempted to rope in taxi associations, but Santaco has refused, saying it will be business as usual on Monday. 

The ANC is among those opposed to the shutdown. It said it was not in the interest of South Africa and did not advance the country's “hard-won democracy”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zululand EFF 'asks for food, water and cash' during national shutdown

A letter is circulating on social media in which the EFF in the Zululand region is apparently asking local businesses for food and water donations ...
Politics
5 hours ago

ActionSA lambastes EFF’s ‘close all shops’ national shutdown warning

EFF leader Julius Malema says no-one will stop the party from going ahead with its national shutdown.
Politics
1 day ago

Malema slams ‘clown of note’ Mashaba over national shutdown criticism

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for criticising the national shutdown planned by the red berets, saying Mashaba ...
Politics
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest