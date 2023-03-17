Politics

Zululand EFF 'asks for food, water and cash' during national shutdown

Regional treasurer claims he didn’t authorise the letter, signature was 'forged'

17 March 2023 - 13:00 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Julius Malema addresses the media on the planned national shutdown to demand an end to load-shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. File photo.
Image: Papi Morake

A letter is circulating on social media in which the EFF in the Zululand region is asking local businesses for food and water donations for their members who will be part of the national shutdown planned for Monday.

In the letter dated February 28 signed by regional treasurer Sthembiso Sikhosana, the party appeals to businesses for support.

The party said in collaboration with community partners they informed local businesses about the national shutdown and peaceful protests to demand stability of electricity supply and the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“As a valued local business and community leader, we are writing to ask for your support providing, food, water, cash to support our members and community who will be participating/taking part in the national shutdown protest on March 20 2023.

“Your participation as a sponsor of food, water or cash donation will help to ensure our community and our members are taken care of. Please join us. With your donation, we’re one step closer to putting an end to load-shedding,” said the letter, which features the party’s letterhead, regional office address and contact details.

Sikhosana, however, told TimesLIVE that while the signature was his, he didn’t authorise the request. 

He confirmed all the details including the letterhead, address and contact details.

“I have checked with the office. They have never sent or written any letter on my behalf asking for donations. We have no knowledge of such a letter. Someone is trying to tarnish my name and [the] organisation,” he said.

Asked about the signature on the letter, Sikhosana said the signature looks the same as his but it is “forged”.

