South Africa

QUIZ | Are you leading the line or having a news knowledge shutdown? Take our quiz to find out

17 March 2023 - 11:42
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
There is a planned 'national shutdown' next week.
There is a planned 'national shutdown' next week.
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

How well do you know your South African newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: Salute, comrade, you are leading the news knowledge revolution.

70-80: Your voice is being heard.

50-60: Sometimes your knowledge is a group project.

30-40: You seem more Gucci than Guevara.

0-20: Take the weekend off. Your brain is suffering from a total news knowledge shutdown.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

TRY OUR PREVIOUS QUIZZES:

QUIZ | Are you a news CEO or are you being shown the door? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your South African newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
3 weeks ago

QUIZ | Do you know the news, or are you lying to yourself and others? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
11 months ago

QUIZ | Are you leading #OperationMoreNewsKnowledge or just standing at the back? Take our test to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
11 months ago

QUIZ | Does being asked about the news create anxiety, or do you ‘fear f*k*l’? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest