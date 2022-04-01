×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

QUIZ | Do you know the news, or are you lying to yourself and others? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 April 2022 - 14:08
ANC Women's League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury. But what was her sentence?
ANC Women's League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury. But what was her sentence?
Image: Masi Losi

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: You are spitting truths and dropping knowledge.

70-80: You know a lot, but still have some way to go.

50-60: Just embrace what you know and the truth will set you free.

30-40: For you, knowledge, like truth, is subjective.

0-20: Have you got smallanyana skeletons to hide?

TRY PREVIOUS QUIZZES:

QUIZ | Are you leading #OperationMoreNewsKnowledge or just standing at the back? Take our test to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
1 week ago

QUIZ | Does being asked about the news create anxiety, or do you ‘fear f*k*l’? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
2 weeks ago

QUIZ | Do you know the news, or do you need to call a friend? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
3 weeks ago

QUIZ | Are you voting for more news knowledge or sleeping at the back? Take our weekly test to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  5. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails