×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

QUIZ | Are you leading #OperationMoreNewsKnowledge or just standing at the back? Take our test to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 March 2022 - 13:30
What was Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested in connection with?
What was Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested in connection with?
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: You are leading from the front and willing to answer any questions put to you.

70-80: Watch out, world! You are climbing the ladder of news knowledge and could soon be the next big thing.

50-60: Your heart is in the right place but your knowledge is not.

30-40: What do you want? A certificate of participation?

0-20: Is your strategy just to stand at the back and hope no-one asks you questions?

TRY PREVIOUS QUIZZES:

QUIZ | Does being asked about the news create anxiety, or do you ‘fear f*k*l’? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
1 week ago

QUIZ | Do you know the news, or do you need to call a friend? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
2 weeks ago

QUIZ | Are you voting for more news knowledge or sleeping at the back? Take our weekly test to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
3 weeks ago

QUIZ | Are you a ‘news invader’ or leading a troop of Mabenas? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested South Africa
  5. SA teachers don’t make good pupils, SACE finds News

Latest Videos

‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe
‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice