QUIZ | Are you leading #OperationMoreNewsKnowledge or just standing at the back? Take our test to find out

How did you do?

80-100: You are leading from the front and willing to answer any questions put to you.

70-80: Watch out, world! You are climbing the ladder of news knowledge and could soon be the next big thing.

50-60: Your heart is in the right place but your knowledge is not.

30-40: What do you want? A certificate of participation?

0-20: Is your strategy just to stand at the back and hope no-one asks you questions?