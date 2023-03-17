State security agency, police and defence force declare 'there is no national shutdown'

Operations by security forces were being rolled out with the Natjoints saying it would be clamping down on threats before, during and after the planned protest action.
While the EFF had called for a complete closure of businesses, schools and tertiary institutions, the blockage of roads and highways and the halting of public transport systems, the Natjoints said none of that would be tolerated.
On the closure of schools, Mosikili said they were not too concerned as most schools will be closed for the long weekend. He however cautioned the youth from joining in any criminal activity in their communities, warning such actions could lead to them getting a criminal record.
On businesses, he said: “The measures that have been put in place by the security cluster will enable businesses and services to operate, while government and all modes of transport services will be accessible to members of the public.”
He moved to allay fears of tourists making their way to or passing through the country on Monday.
“Security will also be heightened at all our ports of entry — land, sea, and air. We assure travellers into and out of the country that there is no need to panic. A word of caution to travellers that they might need to make provision for extra time factoring in security measures that will be in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone, including tourists.”
A stern warning was issued to those intending to participate in the protest action, with the Natjoints saying it would “not allow any barricading of national, provincial and municipal roads”. “Public violence, the burning of tyres and placing of rocks and debris to blockade roads, as well as looting will not be allowed. The destruction of property whether it be private or public property, as well as business and economic sites, is against the law.”
Forcing people or attacking those distancing themselves from the protest action would also not be tolerated. The organisers were urged to ensure the protest action was carried out peacefully.
“To this end, the Natjoints will not tolerate any lawlessness and any form of criminality, whichever way it manifests itself. It is therefore important to note that anyone who is found to be contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly,” Mosikili said.
He called on South Africans to be patriotic and stand up to any action that threatened the country's stability.
“We are encouraging our communities to report any wrongdoing and any suspicious activities to their nearest police stations or by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. If you see something, say something timeously to ensure that we collectively take a stand against any wrongdoing,” Mosikili said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
State security agency, police and defence force declare 'there is no national shutdown'
Image: Twitter/ @Lirandzu Temba
The national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) comprising the defence force, state security agency and the police have laid down the law over what will not be tolerated during Monday's mass protests planned by the EFF.
Listen:
In a briefing, the Natjoints presented a united front, pouring cold water on claims the EFF's planned action is a national shutdown.
“This is our update to the country at large, that there will be no national shutdown. We know of a planned protest. To say there will be a national shutdown is misleading,” said chairperson of the Natjoints deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.
“Everything from business to services will be fully functional and operational and accessible. We are not going to allow lawlessness and acts of criminality. Those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law, will be dealt with accordingly,” Mosikili added.
The Natjoints assured South Africans it was well-prepared for whatever eventuality, hinting it was taking every threat, even if made by civilians on social media, seriously.
“Incitement of violence through any platforms including social media, as well as the sharing of inflammatory messages, are criminal offences according to the Cyber Crimes Act, where social media users can actually be charged for intimidation and incitement to commit violence,” it said.
“Therefore, members of the public are cautioned against spreading messages that seek to mobilise communities to shut down roads, intimidate and incite violence, as well as messages encouraging damage to economic sites.”
It promised police and soldiers would be out in full force all over the country, with the soldiers' main aim being to protect national key points.
Operations by security forces were being rolled out with the Natjoints saying it would be clamping down on threats before, during and after the planned protest action.
While the EFF had called for a complete closure of businesses, schools and tertiary institutions, the blockage of roads and highways and the halting of public transport systems, the Natjoints said none of that would be tolerated.
On the closure of schools, Mosikili said they were not too concerned as most schools will be closed for the long weekend. He however cautioned the youth from joining in any criminal activity in their communities, warning such actions could lead to them getting a criminal record.
On businesses, he said: “The measures that have been put in place by the security cluster will enable businesses and services to operate, while government and all modes of transport services will be accessible to members of the public.”
He moved to allay fears of tourists making their way to or passing through the country on Monday.
“Security will also be heightened at all our ports of entry — land, sea, and air. We assure travellers into and out of the country that there is no need to panic. A word of caution to travellers that they might need to make provision for extra time factoring in security measures that will be in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone, including tourists.”
A stern warning was issued to those intending to participate in the protest action, with the Natjoints saying it would “not allow any barricading of national, provincial and municipal roads”. “Public violence, the burning of tyres and placing of rocks and debris to blockade roads, as well as looting will not be allowed. The destruction of property whether it be private or public property, as well as business and economic sites, is against the law.”
Forcing people or attacking those distancing themselves from the protest action would also not be tolerated. The organisers were urged to ensure the protest action was carried out peacefully.
“To this end, the Natjoints will not tolerate any lawlessness and any form of criminality, whichever way it manifests itself. It is therefore important to note that anyone who is found to be contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly,” Mosikili said.
He called on South Africans to be patriotic and stand up to any action that threatened the country's stability.
“We are encouraging our communities to report any wrongdoing and any suspicious activities to their nearest police stations or by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. If you see something, say something timeously to ensure that we collectively take a stand against any wrongdoing,” Mosikili said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cape Town high court interdicts EFF from 'violence or intimidation' during its Monday march
Cape Town to bill EFF R154,200 for removal of 300 shutdown posters
EDITORIAL | Shut down the war talk and let the peaceful majority be heard
DA, Sapoa seek court protection against shutdown called by EFF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos