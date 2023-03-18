South Africa

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed

18 March 2023 - 18:46
Cloete Murray was appointed as liquidator of controversial state contractor Bosasa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray was shot and injured and his son Tom Murray was killed in an apparent hit on the N1 highway in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon.

TimesLIVE understands his son was declared dead on the scene while Cloete Murray was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello confirmed the shooting.

“The police in Midrand will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident at New Road off-ramp on the N1 north.

“It is reported that on March 18 [Saturday], two men (reportedly a father and son) were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage.”

Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations before chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said both men had been shot multiple times. 

“A 28-year-old male was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics while a second man, aged about 50-years-old, was found in a critical condition.

“Emergency Care Practitioners worked fervently to stabilise him before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

