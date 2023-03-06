South Africa

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi to prove why he can’t stand trial

06 March 2023 - 18:09
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in court in October 2020. File photo.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in court in October 2020. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The high court in Pretoria will on Tuesday hear arguments in two applications against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, where he needs to prove why he cannot stand trial.

The applications are in terms of section 67 (2) b Criminal Procedure Act, which states “if an accused satisfies the court that his failure was not due to a fault on his part, the provisional cancellation of the bail and the provisional forfeiture of the bail money shall lapse”.

Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption in relation to R1.8bn Bosasa and department of correctional services’ 2004-07 tenders.

The determination of both applications will have a bearing on his individual over the R800,000 corruption matter.

Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating Directorate spokesperson, said the second application is in terms of section 342A of the CPA, which relates to unreasonable delay. “A court before which criminal proceedings are pending, shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings that appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the prosecution, the accused or his or her legal adviser, the state, or a witness.’’

The matter is set down from March 7 to 9 at 10am.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Don't be fooled into believing state capture was aberration, it's cadre deployment at work

We’re meant to believe that state capture has now been stopped dead in its tracks. It hasn’t. The stealing continues unabated, writes Barney ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

State to file complaint about unreasonable delay in R1.8bn Bosasa corruption case

The state has notified the Pretoria high court it intends to lodge an "unreasonable delay" application in the R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case ...
News
7 months ago

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi R1.8bn fraud and corruption case back in court

The high court in Pretoria is on Friday scheduled to resume hearing the R1.8bn Bosasa and department of correctional services fraud and corruption ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  3. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  4. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special