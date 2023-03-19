A police task team arrested three suspects within hours of a German couple being robbed of foreign currency, passports and other belongings on Saturday in a guest house at Addo in the Eastern Cape.
The sleeping couple was woken and threatened in the early hours of the morning by four armed suspects.
“The 67-year-old male sustained open wounds on the head as he tried to close the door. The suspects stole foreign currency, cash, passports as well as other personal property,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“Intelligence information led to the swift arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in Nomathamsanqa location at about 11.30am as it is alleged that he was attempting to exchange foreign cash. Two other suspects, aged 29 and 31, were arrested shortly thereafter. Most of the stolen property was recovered.”
The trio was detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery and will appear in the Kirkwood magistrate’s court on Monday.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka commended the swift arrests, adding that tourism had a significant social benefit to South Africa. Crime was a deterrent to overseas visitors.
“We as law enforcement must do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our tourists and citizens alike. I applaud the swift reaction of our members who used every resource and intelligence available to effect such speedy arrests,” said Xawuka.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Suspects arrested within hours of German tourist robbery at guest house
Image: 123RF/andreypopov
A police task team arrested three suspects within hours of a German couple being robbed of foreign currency, passports and other belongings on Saturday in a guest house at Addo in the Eastern Cape.
The sleeping couple was woken and threatened in the early hours of the morning by four armed suspects.
“The 67-year-old male sustained open wounds on the head as he tried to close the door. The suspects stole foreign currency, cash, passports as well as other personal property,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“Intelligence information led to the swift arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in Nomathamsanqa location at about 11.30am as it is alleged that he was attempting to exchange foreign cash. Two other suspects, aged 29 and 31, were arrested shortly thereafter. Most of the stolen property was recovered.”
The trio was detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery and will appear in the Kirkwood magistrate’s court on Monday.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka commended the swift arrests, adding that tourism had a significant social benefit to South Africa. Crime was a deterrent to overseas visitors.
“We as law enforcement must do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our tourists and citizens alike. I applaud the swift reaction of our members who used every resource and intelligence available to effect such speedy arrests,” said Xawuka.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Fear, trepidation, emotion’: father clings to hope a month after holidaying son vanished in Cape Town
Dead Facebook rapist and killer 'alive and shopping'?
Four Limpopo cops arrested after foreigners robbed of R5,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos