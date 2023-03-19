South Africa

Suspects arrested within hours of German tourist robbery at guest house

19 March 2023 - 11:10 By TIMESLIVE
The couple were threatened and robbed at a guest house in Addo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

A police task team arrested three suspects within hours of a German couple being robbed of foreign currency, passports and other belongings on Saturday in a guest house at Addo in the Eastern Cape.

The sleeping couple was woken and threatened in the early hours of the morning by four armed suspects. 

“The 67-year-old male sustained open wounds on the head as he tried to close the door. The suspects stole foreign currency, cash, passports as well as other personal property,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu. 

“Intelligence information led to the swift arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in Nomathamsanqa location at about 11.30am as it is alleged that he was attempting to exchange foreign cash. Two other suspects, aged 29 and 31, were arrested shortly thereafter. Most of the stolen property was recovered.” 

The trio was detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery and will appear in the Kirkwood magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Maj-Gen Zolani Xawuka commended the swift arrests, adding that tourism had a significant social benefit to South Africa. Crime was a deterrent to overseas visitors. 

“We as law enforcement must do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our tourists and citizens alike. I applaud the swift reaction of our members who used every resource and intelligence available to effect such speedy arrests,” said Xawuka. 

TimesLIVE

