South Africa

Four Limpopo cops arrested after foreigners robbed of R5,000

The four officers allegedly took R5,000 from the complainants and gave them R60 to take a taxi home

14 March 2023 - 22:05
Four Limpopo police officers will appear in court on Wednesday on common robbery charges.
Four Limpopo police officers will appear in court on Wednesday on common robbery charges.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Four Limpopo police officers were on Tuesday arrested for robbery, after allegedly forcefully taking R5,000 from suspected undocumented foreigners. 

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the four were on duty using a marked police minibus last Wednesday when they reportedly spotted three men withdrawing money from the ATM at the Mall in Groblersdal and apparently suspected them of being undocumented foreign nationals.

“The members allegedly approached them and demanded passports. They arrested them when they failed to produce passports and put them into their motor vehicle.

“While driving along the road, the members allegedly stopped the minibus and forcefully took R5,000 from the complainants and gave them R60 to take a taxi ride home,” Mojapelo said. 

He said the complainants managed to get help and immediately went to Motetema police station to report the incident. Mojapelo said a task team was established to prove the incident and to locate the members responsible.

“The matter was later handed over to the provincial anti-corruption team for further investigations and a warrant of arrest was subsequently issued against the four.

“A joint operation to execute the warrant was conducted today and the four members were arrested while on duty at Sekhukhune District offices in Grobblersdal,” Mojapelo said. 

The provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrests. 

“The arrests should send a clear message that the police in this province do not tolerate any form of criminality, regardless of the perpetrator. 

“The majority of police members in this province are loyal, dedicated and passionate about their policing services and decisive steps are taken against those who go astray, ,” Hadebe said.

The suspects aged between 31 and 36 will appear before the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Wednesday, facing charges of common robbery.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Two arrested after cops find marked police van allegedly used in hijackings

Gauteng police have arrested two men after a marked police van allegedly used in truck hijackings was recovered in Midrand.
News
2 weeks ago

Former cop sentenced to 25 years for murder of neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter

A former police officer has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the murder of a 15-year-old girl whom he killed in 2020.
News
2 weeks ago

'Cops' greed for more bribe cash' leads to arrests

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said two arrests have been made so far, with the search on for two other ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Six cops arrested for assisting counterfeit cigarette smugglers South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘Illegal drug dealing is high in the city’: Inside Tshwane's war on ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  2. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  3. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News
  5. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...