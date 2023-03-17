South Africa

‘Small businesses suffered R70bn loss during 2021 riots’: DA on taking action over national shutdown

17 March 2023 - 09:54
The EFF is planning a nationwide shutdown on Monday. File image
The EFF is planning a nationwide shutdown on Monday. File image
Image: Esa Alexander

DA MP Jan de Villiers has warned that the EFF’s planned national shutdown will cause great harm to small businesses.

The EFF is planning a national shutdown on Monday, calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things. It warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.

De Villiers said the warning for businesses to close their doors was a “clear demonstration of the party’s complete disregard for the rule of law and their willingness to resort to violent means to achieve their objectives”.

“This kind of behaviour is not only deeply concerning but also completely unacceptable in a democratic society,” he said. 

De Villiers said with the “devastating impact of the [July] 2021 riots fresh in our minds” the EFF’s actions during the protest could risk a repeat of the chaos.

“Their actions are not only a threat to public safety and the rule of law but also to the livelihoods of countless individuals. 

“The cost of ensuing potential unrest is immeasurable, as seen in the R70bn loss suffered by small businesses in eThekwini alone during the 2021 riots,” he said.

WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid possible looting

The EFF has warned businesses to close their doors next Monday or risk being looted.
News
3 days ago

De Villiers said people have the right to protest, but they also have the right not to protest, not to associate with the protesting organisation and to go to school, to work and to operate a business. 

“The EFF claims to represent the interests of the people, yet their call for a nationwide shutdown threatens to cripple the backbone of the economy, the small business sector. The cost of such an action would be catastrophic. 

“It is essential our government is fully equipped to handle the protests and protect the rights and freedoms of small business owners. The EFF’s recklessness demonstrate a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of South Africans and the stability of our economy,” said De Villiers

According to a presidency report, the 2021 riots left about 354 people dead and more than R50bn lost to the economy.

“Approximately R50bn was wiped off the economy. The image of South Africa as a stable country was marred. Doubt set in about the sustainability of our nation-building project,” read the report.  

The attack on the economic infrastructure of the country resulted in the “most expensive riots in our history”, according to the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria).

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Mother of national shutdowns’ set for Durban and Richards Bay

KwaZulu-Natal’s economic hubs, Durban and Richards Bay, will be the main focus for the EFF when they embark on the national shutdown on Monday, says ...
Politics
21 hours ago

SA Hindu body calls for government's assurance of safety during national shutdown

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha was seeking assurance from the government that lives and property will be protected during Monday’s planned ...
News
2 days ago

Planning to join the national shutdown? Here’s why you might want to think twice

"Those behind these messages are warned and reminded that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence," said police spokesperson ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest