The incident prompted posts on social media, including a series of photographs showing police arriving at the scene to take statements and cordoning off the area.
Earlier in the day police fired stun grenades when EFF supporters attempted to block Nelson Mandela Boulevard going out of Thembalethu township. Police did not comment on the incident.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Driver under investigation for negligent driving
Police Nyala and hatchback 'fender bender' stalls EFF march in George
Image: 123RF/dolgachov
An EFF march was delayed on Monday when a police Nyala and a hatchback allegedly driven by an EFF supporter collided in George on the Garden Route.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies confirmed a case of reckless and negligent driving was opened after the crash between the armoured vehicle and a Ford Figo at Nelson Mandela Boulevard. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Spies said.
The incident prompted posts on social media, including a series of photographs showing police arriving at the scene to take statements and cordoning off the area.
Earlier in the day police fired stun grenades when EFF supporters attempted to block Nelson Mandela Boulevard going out of Thembalethu township. Police did not comment on the incident.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EFF claims victory for ‘successful’ shutdown
IN PICS | EFF supporters in Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in shutdown
Malema and supporters camp outside president’s official Pretoria residence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos