Driver under investigation for negligent driving

Police Nyala and hatchback 'fender bender' stalls EFF march in George

20 March 2023 - 18:12
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
The march was briefly halted as the damage was assessed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

An EFF march was delayed on Monday when a police Nyala and a hatchback allegedly driven by an EFF supporter collided in George on the Garden Route.

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies confirmed a case of reckless and negligent driving was opened after the crash between the armoured vehicle and a Ford Figo at Nelson Mandela Boulevard. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Spies said.

The incident prompted posts on social media, including a series of photographs showing police arriving at the scene to take statements and cordoning off the area.

Earlier in the day police fired stun grenades when EFF supporters attempted to block Nelson Mandela Boulevard going out of Thembalethu township. Police did not comment on the incident.  

