EFF claims victory for ‘successful’ shutdown

The EFF has hailed victory in its planned national shutdown, citing that it is proceeding successfully, peacefully and with utmost discipline.
The red berets boasted that activists came out in their numbers to register their dissatisfaction with the “incompetent government of Cyril Ramaphosa, in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel”.
“Many activists who were violated or detained by police in the early hours of this morning have been released and are on the ground, determined to exercise their constitutional right to protest,” said the EFF.
This follows the arrest of students who participated in a “night vigil” ahead of the shutdown on Sunday night.
The party has embarked on this planned protest action to call for Ramaphosa’s resignation and an end to the rolling blackouts the country has been plunged into.
In a statement, the party announced that it was not a normal day in the country, attributing the stillness in the country to the success of the shutdown.
“Taxi ranks, malls, and intersections, which would ordinarily be busy in the cities and townships, are empty. Many shops, businesses, petrol stations, car dealerships and courts are not operational as a result of the national shutdown.
“Buses and taxis are driving around the townships and cities empty, because our people have heeded the call of the EFF to not allow business as usual, and call for the resignation of Cyril Ramaphosa,” said the red berets.
The party said the success of the shutdown proved that citizens were sick and tired of load-shedding, corruption, unemployment, crime, gender-based violence and a lack of service delivery.
The EFF praised their shutdown, saying it was victorious before it even began, alluding to why the load-shedding stages were “dramatically decreased”.
“It is because of the national shutdown that South Africa has moved from stage 4 to stage 1 over the past four days, and was even suspended yesterday,” said the party.
The red berets alleged the economy had come to a standstill because the country was “tired of Ramaphosa’s lies”.
“He and the ANC said it is business as usual, yet businesses are closed, meaning workers and the people of South Africa refused to listen to the lies,” said the EFF.
The party urged South Africans to descend onto the streets and register their unhappiness and frustration against the regime of the day, through massive protests and demonstrations.
At midday, a total of 87 arrests had been made in connection with the protest action. Police minister Bheki Cele said three of those arrested were EFF councillors.
The shutdown is expected to continue until midnight.
EFF claims victory for ‘successful’ shutdown
Image: MASI LOSI
