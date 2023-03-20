Politics

IN PICS | EFF supporters in Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in shutdown

20 March 2023 - 10:27 By Masi Losi and Alaister Russell
Members of the police do foot patrols near the Gauteng Legislature, 20 March 2023, in the Johannesburg CBD. The area is quieter than usual with many businesses closing their doors amid fears of protests in the CBD by the EFF.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew took to the streets of Cosmo City on Monday to intensify their call for the president's resignation as they participated in the party's national shutdown.

Residents play soccer in the street, 20 March 2023, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD. Due to threats from the national shutdown many businesses have closed their doors for the day.
Image: Alaister Russell
Pedestrians walks through Gandhi Square in Johannesburg CBD, 20 March 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents buy ice creams through a partially closed shop door, 20 March 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Security guard Gudda Ngubane sits with a sjambok in the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Alaister Russell
EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew intensify their call for the president's resignation as they participate in the national shutdown in Cosmo City.
Image: MASI LOSI
EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew take to the streets of Cosmo City.
Image: MASI LOSI
A group of EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in the national shutdown around the streets of Cosmo City.
Image: MASI LOSI
EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew continue their protest march as part of the national shutdown.
Image: Masi Losi

