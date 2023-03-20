EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew took to the streets of Cosmo City on Monday to intensify their call for the president's resignation as they participated in the party's national shutdown.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN PICS | EFF supporters in Zandspruit and Honeydew take part in shutdown
Image: Alaister Russell
EFF supporters from Zandspruit and Honeydew took to the streets of Cosmo City on Monday to intensify their call for the president's resignation as they participated in the party's national shutdown.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: Masi Losi
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'
Taxis travelling in and out of Thembisa as national shutdown unfolds
‘It will do more harm than good’ — What you said about the EFF’s national shutdown
IN PICS | Durban CBD ahead of the national shutdown
Durban central and Phoenix quiet with sporadic protests reported
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos