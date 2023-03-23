“Heavy downpours accumulating to 50-80mm in pockets, strong and gusty winds (50-62km/h, gusting 65-80km/h), excessive lightning and large amounts of small and large hail are possible with a likelihood of significant impacts over the western parts.”
The advisory included a warning about possible flash floods and difficult driving conditions.
Damaging winds were expected in Mossel Bay, Hermanus, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Wet weather warning for parts of Western and Northern Cape
Image: 123RF/proxima13
Warnings have been issued for heavy rain, strong wind and thundershowers expected over parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Thursday afternoon.
The SA Weather Service said a “high likelihood of scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected and may become severe over the southern high ground of Namakwa [Northern Cape] and western parts of the Western Cape” from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.
“Heavy downpours accumulating to 50-80mm in pockets, strong and gusty winds (50-62km/h, gusting 65-80km/h), excessive lightning and large amounts of small and large hail are possible with a likelihood of significant impacts over the western parts.”
The advisory included a warning about possible flash floods and difficult driving conditions.
Damaging winds were expected in Mossel Bay, Hermanus, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
California, Northeast menaced by late-season winter storms
Young scientists and new technology open tiny treasure troves in the ocean
Climate change is launching a mutant seed space race aboard International Space Station
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos