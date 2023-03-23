South Africa

Wet weather warning for parts of Western and Northern Cape

23 March 2023 - 11:49 By TIMESLIVE
Rain is expected in the Western and Northern Cape from Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/proxima13

Warnings have been issued for heavy rain, strong wind and thundershowers expected over parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Thursday afternoon.

The SA Weather Service said a “high likelihood of scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected and may become severe over the southern high ground of Namakwa [Northern Cape] and western parts of the Western Cape” from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

“Heavy downpours accumulating to 50-80mm in pockets, strong and gusty winds (50-62km/h, gusting 65-80km/h), excessive lightning and large amounts of small and large hail are possible with a likelihood of significant impacts over the western parts.” 

The advisory included a warning about possible flash floods and difficult driving conditions. 

Damaging winds were expected in Mossel Bay, Hermanus, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas. 

TimesLIVE

