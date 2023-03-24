South Africa

Platina Street Bridge in Jukskei Park temporarily closed as it could pose danger to road users

24 March 2023 - 16:46
The bridge located between Juweel and Robyn streets in Jukskei Park has been temporarily closed as it might be unsafe for road users. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerayut Ranmai

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) announced it has temporarily closed the Platina Street Bridge in Jukskei Park as it could pose a danger to road users.

The bridge is located between Juweel and Robyn streets.

According to the JRA planning team, the structure has been compromised and will only be reopened after guardrails have been erected.

The agency said it would provide more details after further assessment.  

“Motorists approaching from the east are requested to please either make use of Juweel Street, Chrisoliet Street and Witkoppen Road to access the area west of the Klein Jukskei River. From the West, motorists can make use of Robyn Street, School Street, Market Street and Witkoppen Road to access the area east of the river. Alternatively, Mangaan Street and Karbiet Street can be used as a crossing point.”

It apologised for the inconvenience.

