South Africa

WATCH | Submerged vehicles caught in flooding in Port St Johns

24 March 2023 - 12:50 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Residents of flood-prone Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape were left scrambling for safety as heavy rain came bucketing down for most of Thursday.

Videos on social media showed schoolchildren and residents wading through flooded areas on their way home, while several cars were seen trying to make their way through the water. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Wet weather warning for parts of Western and Northern Cape

Warnings have been issued for heavy rain, strong wind and thundershowers expected over parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Thursday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Survivors in shock as Cyclone Freddy toll passes 400 in Malawi, Mozambique

The last thing Lukia Akimu remembers is the surge of floodwater that hit her village near Mount Soche this week when Tropical Cyclone Freddy tore ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  5. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected