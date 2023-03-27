South Africa

Kidnapped Eastern Cape businessman Hilton Wicks released unharmed

27 March 2023 - 09:23
Social media posts asking the community to be on the lookout for Hilton Wicks.
Image: Facebook

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that businessman, Hilton Wicks, 24, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday near his home in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear), was released in the early hours of Monday.  

“He was found safe and sound,” said Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela.  

She said the former head boy at Kingswood College in Makhanda was dropped at Kei Bridge during the early hours of Monday.  

She did not divulge if a ransom was paid or not. “We don’t talk about ransom and we won't say if the ransom was paid because that will be perpetuating the crime,” she said.  

TimesLIVE previously reported that Wicks was grabbed in Maclear in the early hours of Friday, according to several posts shared on social media. One of the posters shared on Facebook said Wicks was last seen with the alleged kidnappers driving towards Langeni in a white VW Polo with an unknown registration plate. 

TimesLIVE

Former head boy kidnapped just hours after Gqeberha kidnap victim's release is still missing

Young businessman Hilton Wicks - kidnapped just hours after the confirmed release of a Gqeberha biokineticist on Friday - was still missing on Sunday.
News
20 hours ago

Suspect in Riana Pretorius kidnapping faces two other charges

Xolisile Rawutini faces two pending charges of business robbery in Kariega and Despatch, with one of the cases involving a firearm.
News
2 days ago

Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported kidnapping

Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius, who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice on Thursday last week, was found unharmed in the ...
News
3 days ago
