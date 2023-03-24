South Africa

Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius is found unharmed 8 days after reported kidnapping

24 March 2023 - 08:03
Riana Pretorius, 26, has been found.
Image: Supplied

An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice on Thursday last week was found unharmed in the early hours of Friday, police have confirmed.

Riana Pretorius, 26, was reportedly abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, Gqeberha, when she arrived for work in the morning. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by three armed men. A frantic search had ensued to find her, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family.

Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed.

"The only thing I can confirm to you is that she is safe and sound. I don't have finer details at the moment," she said, adding more details would be shared at a later stage.

HeraldLIVE reports Pretorius was returned to her family at 2am after being dropped off at a garage in Struandale.

Suspect in kidnap of biokineticist briefly in court, search still on for Riana Pretorius

A second suspect arrested by the Hawks was released after it was discovered they had the wrong man.
News
22 hours ago

A close family friend said other than a few bruises, she was unhurt. “I spoke to her on the phone at about 3am and we just cried,” the woman said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed to TimesLIVE that a suspect arrested in connection with the incident is expected to appear in Gqeberha magistrate’s court for a bail application on Friday.

Xolisile Rawutini, 40, was provisionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition at a brief court appearance on Monday during which he was remanded in custody, NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxulo Tyali said.

Riana Pretorius was found in Struandale, which is a distance of 8,6km via the N2 from her workplace in Newton Park.
Image: Google Maps

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

