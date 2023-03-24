An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice on Thursday last week was found unharmed in the early hours of Friday, police have confirmed.
Riana Pretorius, 26, was reportedly abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, Gqeberha, when she arrived for work in the morning. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by three armed men. A frantic search had ensued to find her, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family.
Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed.
"The only thing I can confirm to you is that she is safe and sound. I don't have finer details at the moment," she said, adding more details would be shared at a later stage.
HeraldLIVE reports Pretorius was returned to her family at 2am after being dropped off at a garage in Struandale.
Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius is found unharmed 8 days after reported kidnapping
Image: Supplied
An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice on Thursday last week was found unharmed in the early hours of Friday, police have confirmed.
Riana Pretorius, 26, was reportedly abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, Gqeberha, when she arrived for work in the morning. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by three armed men. A frantic search had ensued to find her, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family.
Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed.
"The only thing I can confirm to you is that she is safe and sound. I don't have finer details at the moment," she said, adding more details would be shared at a later stage.
HeraldLIVE reports Pretorius was returned to her family at 2am after being dropped off at a garage in Struandale.
Suspect in kidnap of biokineticist briefly in court, search still on for Riana Pretorius
A close family friend said other than a few bruises, she was unhurt. “I spoke to her on the phone at about 3am and we just cried,” the woman said.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed to TimesLIVE that a suspect arrested in connection with the incident is expected to appear in Gqeberha magistrate’s court for a bail application on Friday.
Xolisile Rawutini, 40, was provisionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition at a brief court appearance on Monday during which he was remanded in custody, NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxulo Tyali said.
Image: Google Maps
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Gqeberha kidnap: Second person nabbed as family receives R2m ransom demand
Ransom demanded for kidnapped Gqeberha woman: Reports
Biokineticist 'kidnapped' outside Gqeberha medical centre
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos