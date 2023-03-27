Their daughter's coffin was decorated with pictures of her, unicorns and panda bears.
A spokesperson for Pinetown Funeral Services told TimesLIVE the family had requested the coffins be wrapped with the images.
“They provided the images and we commissioned someone to do it.
“The costs depend on what pictures you want to use and what graphics you want.”
He said he could not disclose the cost of the funeral. However, a source close to the funeral home said it cost close to R300,000.
The wrapped coffins grabbed the attention of social media users.
One Facebook user posted: “I visited family today and the Kalicharan family funeral was on — they had already watched it so I saw a snippet or two and gosh ... just when you think you’ve seen it all caskets with Versace and guns?
“I guess I haven’t watched or been to many funerals in my life ... because I had no idea that it was such a fashion statement/status quo.”
Another said: “I would have spent this money, not on my fancy coffin but fed the poor and given it to my family coffin will rot ...”
“Who designed these coffins ... come to the front of the class,” a TikTok user said.
“It's all just a show, in the family's eyes it's a good send-off, but the dead don't see anything.”
According to media reports Kalicharan was charged for the alleged 2008 murder of Gerald Arumugan, believed to have been part of a gang known as the Dre-Boys. Arumugan was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth.
WATCH | Versace, guns and dollars adorn coffins of Durban family killed in 'drive-by' shooting
Image: via Tiktok
An alleged Chatsworth drug kingpin, his wife and nine-year-old daughter — all killed in a drive-by shooting last week — were laid to rest on Sunday in custom-made coffins depicting their extravagant lifestyle.
