'Prayer won't resolve load-shedding': Ramokgopa
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says load-shedding will not be ended “through an act of God”, no matter the amount of prayers.
He has been visiting Eskom power stations, including Lethabo in the Free State
According to Africa News, during his visit Ramokgopa said he was optimistic load-shedding would end soon but not because of Easter prayers.
“Load-shedding will not be ended through an act of God. So Easter is coming, irrespective of the amount of prayer that we put [in] it won't resolve load-shedding. It will be resolved by getting the units back online. Load-shedding will be resolved by ensuring we are able to improve the operational efficiency of these units.
“Unserviced electricity is costing the South African economy R500bn a year. We also know from Stats SA that the GDP contraction as a result of load-shedding is about 2.1%. We received statistics just the other day that the economy has contracted by 1.3% on the back of load-shedding,” he said.
Kusile headache has nothing to do with 'so-called corruption', says electricity minister
