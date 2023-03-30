China contributes largely to Gauteng’s markets for trade, investment, business and leisure visitors. Before the pandemic there were 120,000 visitors a year. South Africa is one of the first 20 markets China has reopened after the pandemic.
Motara said China is South Africa’s largest trading partner with 9.7% of exports going to that country.
According to the Airport Company South Africa, every long-haul air service potentially supports 3,000 jobs with a 10% increase in passenger volumes resulting in 2% economic growth, said the MEC.
“China and South Africa have a long history that has benefited both countries in areas such as business, education, healthcare, arts and culture and tourism. In January we celebrated 25 years of diplomatic ties. We hope the flights will also translate to more economic opportunities, especially for young entrepreneurs.”
The Air China airbus A350 has a capacity for 300-350 passengers.
The flights are being resumed four months before South Africa hosts the 2023 Brics summit in August.
TimesLIVE
Air China resumes flights to SA after three-year hiatus
Image: Air China
Air China is resuming its weekly flights to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after it last flew to the country three years ago, just before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara welcomed the announcement as the cancellation of flights had affected direct travel between the two countries.
“The Beijing — Shenzhen — Johannesburg flight three times a week is significant because it is back to its pre-Covid-19 schedule after three years. More importantly, the flights will also restore the economic ties that benefited from the flights between the two cities.”
TimesLIVE
