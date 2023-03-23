Consortium waiting in the wings to supply fuel at CT airport after BP's exit

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says BP’s decision to back out of its aviation business in South Africa will not impact its ability to supply fuel to aircraft at Cape Town International Airport.

BP announced on Wednesday that it would exit its aviation business operations in the country.

Acsa’s Cape Town regional general manager Mark Maclean told reporters the airport had enough fuel supply partners.

While speculation points to South Africa's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and potential exposure to Russian businesses, Maclean said BP had not given reasons for withdrawing from aviation in South Africa, other than to say that the decision was strategic.

“Air BP used to be the managing participant that operated a fuel farm. They were also operating all the dispensers that pumped fuel into the aircraft. When they withdrew on the first of February, we had to find a new partner through the Skytanking consortium. We found a new partner in Skytanking Calulo,” said Maclean.

He said that while Acsa and Cape Town International Airport were “sorry to see them go”, they did not foresee any negative impact on fuel supply due to BP’s departure.

He said there were four dominant jet fuel suppliers to service carriers and their aircraft at the airport.