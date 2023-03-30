South Africa

Limpopo man stoned to death after girl’s decomposing body found in his home

30 March 2023 - 07:49
A man was stoned to death in Limpopo after the decomposing body of a 13-year-old was found in his home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects behind a mob justice attack after a man was apparently stoned to death after the body of a teen girl was found inside his house.

The incident happened in Motlolo, Driekop, earlier this week after residents found Kabelo Malatji's decomposing body in 39-year-old Calbin Mohlala's home after detecting an unpleasant smell coming from his house.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the girl had reportedly left home last week Friday to attend extra classes at a nearby school but never returned.

“An immediate search for the victim was conducted at relatives and surrounding villages, without success.

“On Monday, Kabelo's decomposing body was reportedly found inside Mohlala's house ... by neighbours who immediately informed the police. Upon arrival, police forced entry and found the lifeless body of the teenager in a decomposed state and a murder case was opened at Driekop police station.

“Afterwards, members of the community mobilised to locate the man in whose house the body was found. He was subsequently found while hiding in the same village and stoned to death on Tuesday night at about 7pm,” Mojapelo said.

Police were called to the scene and arrived to find Mohlala with severe wounds.

He was later declared dead by EMS members.

“A manhunt of the unknown suspects have since been launched and anyone with information that can assist with their apprehension should contact the police.”

TimesLIVE

