Section27 welcomes school caretaker who sexually assaulted girls being placed on Child Protection Register

Section27 has welcomed the department of social development's decision to place a school caretaker found guilty of sexual assault on the Child Protection Register.
This follows the findings of a disciplinary inquiry held by the North West department of education to immediately dismiss the caretaker.
The caretaker allegedly sexually assaulted siblings, who were pupils at a primary school in North West, in 2015 and in 2017.
At the time, the school governing body and principal failed to act against him.
Section27 approached the department to have him placed on the register after his dismissal.
“This would ensure that the perpetrator would be deemed unsuitable to work with children and prevent the perpetrator from harming other kids,” said Zeenat Sujee, a senior attorney at Section 27.
She said while the organisation celebrated the outcome, it was important to note the journey for justice had taken eight years.
“This reflects the systemic failures within education and the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable for acts of sexual violence, allowing them to continue violating more learners.”
After several failed attempts to get the SGB, the North West education department and police to act, Section27 approached the court for an order directing them to take action against the caretaker.
“The findings in the disciplinary committee are the culmination of the provincial education department’s statutory duties to investigate allegations of sexual assault and take action against accused perpetrators.
“The perpetrator, in this case, was a school caretaker at the time and has been found guilty of raping a female minor learner in 2015, and sexually assaulting that learner’s sister in 2017,” she said.
The perpetrator pleaded not guilty on both charges of rape and sexual assault, but the disciplinary panel found him guilty after reviewing evidence provided by the survivors and their mother.
The chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry, Phillip Hozo, remarked in his report: “In the education sector ... the in loco parentis [in the place of a parent] principle reigns supreme ... Schools are generally regarded as a 'safe haven' for children. Therefore, schools are obliged to ensure they address the problem of sexual abuse, harassment and related matters in light of legislative and policy measures.”
The disciplinary process only started after Section27 instituted litigation representing the Teddy Bear Clinic.
“This matter must be a blueprint for ensuring accountability in schools in matters of sexual violence,” said Sujee.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Section27 welcomes school caretaker who sexually assaulted girls being placed on Child Protection Register
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
Section27 has welcomed the department of social development's decision to place a school caretaker found guilty of sexual assault on the Child Protection Register.
This follows the findings of a disciplinary inquiry held by the North West department of education to immediately dismiss the caretaker.
The caretaker allegedly sexually assaulted siblings, who were pupils at a primary school in North West, in 2015 and in 2017.
At the time, the school governing body and principal failed to act against him.
Section27 approached the department to have him placed on the register after his dismissal.
“This would ensure that the perpetrator would be deemed unsuitable to work with children and prevent the perpetrator from harming other kids,” said Zeenat Sujee, a senior attorney at Section 27.
She said while the organisation celebrated the outcome, it was important to note the journey for justice had taken eight years.
“This reflects the systemic failures within education and the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable for acts of sexual violence, allowing them to continue violating more learners.”
After several failed attempts to get the SGB, the North West education department and police to act, Section27 approached the court for an order directing them to take action against the caretaker.
“The findings in the disciplinary committee are the culmination of the provincial education department’s statutory duties to investigate allegations of sexual assault and take action against accused perpetrators.
“The perpetrator, in this case, was a school caretaker at the time and has been found guilty of raping a female minor learner in 2015, and sexually assaulting that learner’s sister in 2017,” she said.
The perpetrator pleaded not guilty on both charges of rape and sexual assault, but the disciplinary panel found him guilty after reviewing evidence provided by the survivors and their mother.
The chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry, Phillip Hozo, remarked in his report: “In the education sector ... the in loco parentis [in the place of a parent] principle reigns supreme ... Schools are generally regarded as a 'safe haven' for children. Therefore, schools are obliged to ensure they address the problem of sexual abuse, harassment and related matters in light of legislative and policy measures.”
The disciplinary process only started after Section27 instituted litigation representing the Teddy Bear Clinic.
“This matter must be a blueprint for ensuring accountability in schools in matters of sexual violence,” said Sujee.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Former KZN guidance counsellor sentenced to life for rape, sexual assault of pupils
Child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman says he trained over 70 boys on how to give sexual massages
Principal back at school despite indecent assault conviction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos