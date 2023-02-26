News

Principal back at school despite indecent assault conviction

The labour court judgment cited said the LRC arbitrator found the principal’s version of events more likely to be true than the victim’s

26 February 2023 - 19:25 By PREGA GOVENDER
Prega Govender Journalist

A principal who was fired for indecently assaulting a schoolboy has been re-employed after the KwaZulu-Natal  education department had an unexplained change of mind over his fitness to return to teaching.  ..

