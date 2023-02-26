Principal back at school despite indecent assault conviction
The labour court judgment cited said the LRC arbitrator found the principal’s version of events more likely to be true than the victim’s
26 February 2023 - 19:25 By PREGA GOVENDER
A principal who was fired for indecently assaulting a schoolboy has been re-employed after the KwaZulu-Natal education department had an unexplained change of mind over his fitness to return to teaching. ..
Principal back at school despite indecent assault conviction
The labour court judgment cited said the LRC arbitrator found the principal’s version of events more likely to be true than the victim’s
A principal who was fired for indecently assaulting a schoolboy has been re-employed after the KwaZulu-Natal education department had an unexplained change of mind over his fitness to return to teaching. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos