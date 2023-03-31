South Africa

Bokgabo Poo's case moved to high court, to run with another rape case

31 March 2023 - 10:45
Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was last seen playing in Masoleng Park with a friend. She was later found dead.
Image: Supplied

The matter of Bokgabo Poo's death has been transferred to the high court sitting in Benoni, Gauteng, and will be heard on July 31.

Accused Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, from Brakpan, was remanded in custody until March 30 pending instructions from the director of public prosecutions (DPP) on how to proceed. 

The kidnapping, murder, rape and violation of the four-year-old's corpse will run concurrently with that of a nine-year-old Zikhali allegedly raped. 

It was discovered that on October 10 2022, Bokgabo was lured away from Masoleng Park, where she was playing with a friend, with promises of sweets. She was last seen on grainy CCTV footage, happily skipping down a road next to a man.

Her dismembered body was later found in two places. She was buried in November, even though not all of her body parts had been recovered.

TimesLIVE

