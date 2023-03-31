Africa

Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack at sea

31 March 2023 - 10:36 By Louise Breusch Rasmussen
The oil and chemical tanker Monjasa Reformer with 16 crew members was boarded by five armed people 220km west of the Republic of the Congo's Port Pointe-Noire. File image.
Image: 123RF/ parilovv

Pirates have abandoned a Danish-owned ship that was hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea last week, and have taken some crew members with them, while others have been brought to safety, the vessel's owner said on Friday.

The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker Monjasa Reformer with 16 crew members was boarded by five armed people 220km west of the Republic of the Congo's Port of Pointe-Noire, its owner said at the time.

The Monjasa shipping company declined to say how many crew members were still missing.

The Reformer subsequently went missing, but was later located by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe, Monjasa said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period. Monjasa will continue working closely with authorities to support our seafarers' safe return to their families,” the company said.

The rescued crew members are all in good health and are receiving proper attention in a secure environment, it added.

There was no damage reported to the ship or its cargo, Monjasa said.

Reuters

