Mpumalanga cop killed after responding to diesel theft at mine

03 April 2023 - 18:19
One officer was shot and later succumbed to his wounds, and the other was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital in Middelburg.
Image: 123RF

Mpumalanga police have appealed for public assistance to track down the murderers of a police officer shot dead while investigating theft of diesel at a mine near the N4.

Another officer was seriously wounded in the attack. 

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber condemned the attack on the officers and appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to come forward, adding that information received will be dealt with in confidence.

“It is a sad day when police officers are shot and killed for executing their duties,” said Gerber.

Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said a member of police crime intelligence in Middelburg received a tip-off in the early hours of Monday about diesel theft at a mine near the N4.

Sekgotodi said the member contacted his colleague from Middelburg detective services, and they drove along the Stoffburg road as directed by the source.

“Along the road, they came across a yellow diesel bowser matching the description and made a U-turn and stopped it. It is alleged that three men alighted from the truck and started shooting at the officers.”

One officer was shot and later succumbed to his wounds, and the other was seriously wounded and taken to a hospital in Middelburg.

She said three pistols with 25 rounds of ammunition and five cellphones were recovered at the crime scene.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators can contact the investigation officers Col Nkoana on 071 481 3503 or Capt Maboko on 071 481 3098,” said Sekgotodi.

