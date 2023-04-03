Parkview CPF and security companies urge residents to be vigilant after murder of retired journalist

The Community Policing Forum (CPF) and private security companies have urged residents in Parkview, Johannesburg, to be vigilant after the murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin.
“We urge residents to remain vigilant to anything suspicious in their neighbourhood and not to hesitate to call police for assistance when they feel something is untoward,” said Parkview CPF deputy chairperson Wayne Lurie.
The CPF trusted Parkview police to thoroughly investigate the murder and said it would be in close contact with them on “this and other matters”.
“The matter of the murder that occurred in our precinct is under investigation, and though no murder is acceptable, we are fortunate as a community to have an exceptionally low occurrence of such crimes in our area,” he said.
Sowetan reported that Gordin, who was killed during a robbery at his home, had experienced two burglaries a few months before.
Gordin, 70, wrote a column for Politicsweb and voiced concern about the high crime rate.
He reflected on being burgled twice in an opinion piece published on November 17.
A private security provider in the area, 24/7 Security Services, said it was shocked and saddened by Gordin's death.
“We extend our condolences to his family, friends and industry colleagues,” said MD David De Lima.
“Minimal violent crimes have been reported in the Parkview area over the past few months. Crimes reported include cellphone snatchings and opportunistic incidents such as the theft of lights, clothes and other small items,” he said.
“Home invasions are not common in that area. Contact crime in South Africa is a huge concern; 24/7 Security Services urges clients to remain alert, irrespective of their area. Clients must ensure their properties are secured with gates, electric fences and beams. Alarms and panic buttons must be tested regularly.”
He said 24/7 Security Services works closely with SafeParkview to manage security in the area and also with Vumacam to monitor and manage cameras and licence plate recognition alerts in the area as part of the Safe City initiative.
Frikkie Nel, general manager of operations at Beagle Watch, another private security company in the area, provided statistics of crime reported by customers in the Parkview police precinct over the past six months.
These included two incidents of theft from premises, two burglaries, two house robberies and one driveway robbery.
“One must bear in mind these cases are the ones reported to and dealt with by Beagle Watch.
“Our customers also receive weekly newsletters with the statistics for crimes and Beagle Watch’s operational activity in their specific area. The weekly newsletters, family security events and other community interactions provide ongoing education and tips to help equip our clients to minimise the risks of becoming a target for criminal activity,” he said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police have launched a manhunt for the murder suspect/s.
“The police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded on any smartphone.”
TimesLIVE
