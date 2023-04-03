Slain journalist Jeremy Gordin was worried about South Africa’s crime rate

Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin, who was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, had experienced two burglaries a few months before he met his demise on Friday night.
The incidents happened in November, and Gordin, 70, wrote a column for Politicsweb, where he shared that he was concerned about the alarming crime rate in South Africa.
Gordin is Sowetan sub-editor Deborah’s husband.
In the opinion piece, which was published on November 17, Gordin reflected on being burgled — twice — in the early hours of the morning.
“I also know that, because these days crime and violence cast such a frighteningly gigantic shadow over life in SA, we have all become concerned, scared, and hyper-sensitive — with the result, for many of us, that the better angels of our nature seem to have emigrated, without leaving a forwarding address,” he wrote.
Deborah was in Cape Town with her mother, who also recently lost her husband, at the time of the incident on Friday.
Top SA journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in 'robbery gone wrong'
Gauteng police said a TV and Gordin’s car were stolen during the robbery.
Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said: “Police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder after the body of a 70-year-old man was found at his home in Parkview ... at approximately 8pm.
“It is reported that the family of the deceased was in Cape Town when they tried to contact him but he could not be reached. They contacted a family friend to check up on the deceased. Upon arrival, she found the back door of the main house locked and the key of the door was in the lock on the outside.
“She entered the house and discovered that it was ransacked. The deceased was found on the floor with injuries on the body and blood splattered all over the room. No arrests have been made and a manhunt for the suspect(s) is under way.”
Tributes have been pouring in for Gordin, a former associate editor of The Sunday Independent. He was also editor of the Daily Sun.
Former Sowetan news editor and friend Khangale Makhado said it was a sad day for SA journalism.
“I’m still shocked at how he died. Crime has got to another level in this country and criminals are doing as they please. I called him Bra J. He was one of the greatest journalists.
JUSTICE MALALA | Gordin’s murder is a reminder that the outrageous has become the norm
“Bra J was funny but he knew where to draw a line. If it was time for work, he focused on work and if it was time to play, he did that. He could mingle and relate to everyone easily. We continued to speak even after he retired,” Makhado said.
Former colleague and executive director of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) Reggie Moalusi said: “It is a sad loss. He was more than a colleague to me. He was a good writer and well-read. He was a mentor and a friend. He introduced me to a lot of influential people and I thank him for that. He always encouraged me to never stop writing and reading, as well as to explore the world.
“I am just hoping that the perpetrators will be arrested. As Sanef we would like to pass the message of condolence to the family.”
Gordin was born in Pretoria and went to Hebrew University of Jerusalem as well as the University of South Africa.
He began his journalism career in 1976. In 2007 he was named the Mondi Shanduka Journalist of the Year.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their two children, Jake and Nina.
