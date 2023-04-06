“He is charged with contravening the act by being in possession of bank cards belonging to people whereby he was enforcing credit agreements while he is not a financial services provider. He was also found in possession of a number of identity cards,” said Ntabazalila.
Mdudumani was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed to May 22.
The ANC in the Central Karoo region said: “Mdudumani will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute.”
ANC town councillor bust for 'running' loan shark business released on bail
