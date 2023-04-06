South Africa

ANC town councillor bust for 'running' loan shark business released on bail

06 April 2023 - 14:45
An ANC town councillor arrest for allegedly running a loan shark business has been released on bail.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo

A Beaufort West town councillor arrested for running a loan shark business has been released on bail.

Jason Mdudumani, an ANC ward councillor, appeared in the Beaufort West magistrate's court on Thursday after his arrest on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mdudumani faces charges under the National Credit Act.

“He is charged with contravening the act by being in possession of bank cards belonging to people whereby he was enforcing credit agreements while he is not a financial services provider. He was also found in possession of a number of identity cards,” said Ntabazalila.

Mdudumani was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed to May 22.

The ANC in the Central Karoo region said: “Mdudumani will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute.” 

TimesLIVE

